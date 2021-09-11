Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 340 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

