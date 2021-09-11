Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.