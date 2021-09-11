Ronald Edward Harbour Sells 20,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SHYF stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

