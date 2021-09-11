Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 349,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,442,368 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

