RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.