Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $47,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 93,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

