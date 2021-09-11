Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 757.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,081,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,567,000 after buying an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WABC shares. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

WABC stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

