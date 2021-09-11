Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Visteon worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visteon by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of VC stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 2.01. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

