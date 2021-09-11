Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.