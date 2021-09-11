Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,021 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 94.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $277.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -322.27, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.