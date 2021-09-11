Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,371 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $6,313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 87.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 61.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

