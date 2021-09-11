Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 97,548 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 61.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

