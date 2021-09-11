Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of RHP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.43. 281,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,720. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.