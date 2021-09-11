Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of RHP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.43. 281,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,720. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

