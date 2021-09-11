Sally Chaplain Buys 4,000 Shares of Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.35 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of A$49,400.00 ($35,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Super Retail Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. Super Retail Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

