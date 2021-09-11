Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.65 ($37.24).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €31.92 ($37.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.59.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

