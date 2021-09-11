SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.19 ($156.69).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Tuesday. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €138.48 ($162.92). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

