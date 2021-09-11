Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 302,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,322,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Sauer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENY)

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

