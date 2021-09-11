Saunders International Limited (SND) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 10th

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Saunders International

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of steel bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

