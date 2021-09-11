ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $282,821.76 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.38 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $902.15 million, a PE ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. ScanSource’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

