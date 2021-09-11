SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

