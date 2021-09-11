Securian Asset Management Inc Has $15.72 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,179 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Regency Centers by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Shares of REG stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. 1,382,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

