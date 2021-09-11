Securian Asset Management Inc Has $47.04 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $47,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.23. 524,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.22. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.