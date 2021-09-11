Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,784 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $31,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

INVH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 3,561,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

