Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

