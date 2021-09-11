Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

