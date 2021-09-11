Security National Trust Co. Has $152,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

