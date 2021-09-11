Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Trust Co. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

