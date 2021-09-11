SEEN Price Tops $3.63 on Major Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00007948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $19,224.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SEEN has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00161891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043529 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

