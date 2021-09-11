Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 902,051 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 902,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

