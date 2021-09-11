Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 61.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $3,751,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 284.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

FROG opened at $36.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -89.19.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

