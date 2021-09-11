Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Webster Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Webster Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

