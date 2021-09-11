Sei Investments Co. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,199 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Open Text by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Open Text by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of OTEX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

