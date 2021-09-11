Sei Investments Co. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

