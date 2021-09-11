Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of BJRI opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

