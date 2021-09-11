Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,427 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

SEAS opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

