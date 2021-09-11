Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Semtech were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,592. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

SMTC opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

