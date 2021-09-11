Sether Market Capitalization Tops $469,078.42 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Sether has a market cap of $469,078.42 and $1,060.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00162296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00730369 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

