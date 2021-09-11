Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Trading Up 4.6%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

About Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

