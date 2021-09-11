Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.09. Sharecare shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 13,396 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37.
Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
