Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.09. Sharecare shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 13,396 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.