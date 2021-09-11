SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. SHIELD has a market cap of $140,666.17 and $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,692.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.33 or 0.07297308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00405092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.96 or 0.01413699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00126974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.60 or 0.00561581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.96 or 0.00514228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00341752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

