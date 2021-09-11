Shivom One Day Trading Volume Tops $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Shivom coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00162296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00730369 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

