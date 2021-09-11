Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,484.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,517.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

