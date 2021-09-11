Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities cut accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an add rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut accesso Technology Group to an add rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 677.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 644.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.27 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

