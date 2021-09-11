Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.43.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $118.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,090,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,894,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock worth $16,922,321. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.