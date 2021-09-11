Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGFY. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $490,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.