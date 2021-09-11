Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Silgan posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

Separately, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Silgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 262,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.