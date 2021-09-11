SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Lowered to C$14.25 at National Bankshares

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

