Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Dennis S. Frank Sells 9,575 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

