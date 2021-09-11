Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $177.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.44 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

