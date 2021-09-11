SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.86

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 15903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $812.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.